Hamirpur (HP), Aug 22 (PTI) A leader of the BJP's youth wing died and another person was critically injured after being hit by a vehicle here on Monday, police said.

Locals informed the police about the accident.

The deceased was identified as the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Sunil Sharma and injured as Anurag Patial.

Both were taken to a medical college hospital where Sharma was declared brought dead and Patial was referred to PGI Chandigarh for treatment, police said.

A case of rash driving has been registered against the driver who fled the scene after hitting the two.

Police are tracing the vehicle and its driver.

