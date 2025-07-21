Jalpaiguri, West Bengal [India], July 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, is organising a protest rally titled "Uttar Kanya (Mini-Secretariat) Cholo" today in Jalpaiguri's Fulbari. The rally is being held in protest against alleged atrocities against women in the state.

Ahead of the event, BJYM State President Dr Indranil Khan, along with other party leaders, visited the site on Sunday to review the preparations.

Khan said to ANI, "The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is going to organise a massive protest march in Siliguri on July 21st and is going to culminate with a Grand sabha. It is a protest rally and a protest is against the continued, repeated atrocities and crimes against women in West Bengal under the watch of our CM Mamata Banerjee."

While speaking about the current incidences of rape cases in Kolkata, he stated, "You know very recently, the TMC student leader is no more a student, but he was illegally employed inside the college by the TMC government, and that guy, that monster, gangraped, brutally gangraped a law student inside the law college and all this happened in less than a year since we lost our sister Abhaya at RG Kar Medical College and this is rising crime against women, be it..Sandeshkhali..be it at Park Street, but if the atrocities like this happen inside a medical college, like it happened last year, or inside the law college, like it happened recently, just imagine the plight of women in the rural hinterland of West Bengal."

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, along with several MPs and MLAs, will lead the protest march, which is scheduled to begin from Tinbatti More. The leaders are expected to address the public after the rally.

Earlier, on Friday, addressing a public gathering in Durgapur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his views over atrocities against women in West Bengal, citing the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident, where he claimed that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal was shielding the culprits.

PM Modi emphasised that hospitals are not safe for women under the current government, regarding the rape and murder of a trainee doctor whose body was found on August 9, 2024, in the hospital's seminar room.

Lashing out at the TMC government for "failing" to protect the women in the state, the Prime Minister said that the injustice is happening under the rule of the party that preaches the values of "Maa, Mati, and Manush."

PM Modi said, "The injustice happening with the daughters in West Bengal under the rule of the party that preaches the values of Maa, Mati, and Manush deeply pains and angers me. It is disheartening to witness such actions occurring on the very land of Kadambini Ganguly, India's first female western-trained medical doctor. Yet today, even hospitals are not safe for young women."

Citing the recent South Calcutta Law College alleged rape case, the Prime Minister alleged that the accused has a connection with the TMC.

"The TMC has spared no effort in protecting the perpetrators... TMC government shielded the criminals in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder incident. The nation did not recover from this incident, and in another college, an atrocity was committed on a daughter and in this case, the accused has a connection with the TMC... There are several examples that are proof of TMC's ruthlessness. We have to free Bengal from this ruthlessness," he stated.

A student was allegedly gang-raped inside the South Calcutta Law College in the Kasba area in the capital city of West Bengal on June 25.

PM Modi also alleged that TMC is "double attacking" the state's education system through corruption and crime, leading to thousands of teachers being unemployed due to the government's corruption.

PM Modi stated, "Today, people are saying 'TMC hatao, Bengal bacho'... the things that are happening with youth's education and skill is worrying, whether it is higher or primary education. TMC is doing double attack on the state's education system through corruption and crime. Thousands of teachers are unemployed due to the corruption of the TMC government... The court also said that this is a systematic fraud. TMC has put both present and future of state in danger." (ANI)

