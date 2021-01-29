Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait slapped a person at Ghazipur border where the farmer leaders are staging a protest. The identity of the person is yet to be known.

"He is not a member of our organisation. He was taking a stick and would have done something. He was misbehaving with the media. All those who are here with ill intent should leave," said Tikait.

Meanwhile, Centre has extended the deployment period of four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) till February 4 to maintain the law and order situation in Ghaziabad in view of farmers' protest.

Their deployment was earlier till January 28 but has been extended as the sit-in protest at Ghazipur border continues against Centre's farm laws.

A notice has also been served to farmers at Ghazipur border under Section 133 of CrPC (conditional order for removal of a nuisance) by Ghaziabad ADM City Shailendra Kumar Singh to vacate the site.

Earlier, Delhi Police has issued a notice to Tikait asking him to explain to why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26.

The notice also reads, "You are also directed to provide names of the perpetrators of such violent acts belonging to your organisation. You are directed to submit your response within three days."

Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march on Tuesday, Police Commissioner (CP) SN Shrivastava had said on Wednesday adding that 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors. A total of 22 FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police with one of them mentioning the incident at ITO where a farmer died after his tractor overturned. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)