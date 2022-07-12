Amaravati, Jul 12 (PTI) NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu met MPs and MLAs of the ruling YSR Congress here on Tuesday as part of her election campaign and requested them to "bless and support her."

Accompanied by Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Murmu arrived here in the afternoon and drove to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence at Tadepalli, where he hosted tea for her.

Vedic priests from the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada bestowed 'Veda aasirvachanam' on Murmu on the occasion.

She then went to the CK Convention Centre at Mangalagiri for a meeting with the ruling party parliamentarians and legislators.

"Andariki namaskaraalu," Murmu began her address in Telugu, greeting all those present.

She spoke about the "glorious history" of Andhra Pradesh, its poets, warriors and freedom fighters and paid tributes to them.

"AP has a glorious past and a promising present," she said.

Murmu said a new era has been ushered in in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Many novel features were added in every field of development. The attitude and outlook of the world towards India has also undergone a sea change. Youth of the country developed confidence in themselves.

"This year is very important in the history of modern India as we are celebrating the 75th year of independence. On this auspicious occasion, PM prepared a roadmap for development of India in the coming 25 years and has sought active and positive cooperation from all," she said.

The presidential nominee exhorted people to "join together and be a part of that journey to make India the most prosperous country of the world."

"I am a tribal leader from a remote village in Mayurbhanj district in Odisha. AP and Odisha are neighbours and have many similarities in food habits, dress and customs. I belong to Santal community, one of the major tribes of India," she said.

Murmu observed that her candidature (for the post of President of India) was the "manifestation of social justice and women empowerment."

"I request you all to bless and support your sister to see her in the highest constitutional post in the country in the 75th year of our independence. I thank Jagan Mohan Reddy for extending support (of his party) even before I requested," Murmu summed up.

Later, Jagan Mohan Reddy introduced the Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju, Assembly Speaker T Sitaram, YSRC MPs and MLAs to the presidential candidate.

Murmu later visited the Telugu Desam Party headquarters, just a few metres away, where former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu felicitated her. He introduced his party MPs and MLAs to her and said it was a matter of pride for them to support her candidature for the presidential post.

"You are the right choice for the post of President of India, having risen from the grassroots level. The country is looking up to you. You will be the pride and respect of all weaker sections and downtrodden and they will be inspired by you," the former Chief Minister said.

Naidu thanked Prime Minister Modi for choosing Murmu for the highest constitutional post.

She expressed gratitude to the TDP for supporting her candidature.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju, BJP MPs G V L Narasimha Rao, C M Ramesh and others were present.

The YSRC with 31 MPs and 151 MLAs has pledged its support to Murmu in the presidential election slated for July 18.

The opposition Telugu Desam Party with four MPs and 23 MLAs has also announced it will back the NDA nominee.

The lone MLA of Jana Sena, who has virtually defected to the YSRC, will also vote along. In effect, all votes from Andhra Pradesh will go to Murmu.

