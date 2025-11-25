Malappuram (Kerala) [India], November 25 (ANI): As the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process continues across India, a Booth Level Officer (BLO) at Anappady West L.P. School in Tavanur constituency, Kerala, was removed from duty for allegedly behaving rudely towards the public, said District Collector V.R. Vinod on Tuesday.

According to IPRD Malappuram, CEO Kerala, an explanation has been sought from the officer. Praseena, a teacher at Cheriya Parappur A.M.L.P. School, has been appointed as the new BLO.

Meanwhile, the District Administration of Kottayam issued an official statement on Monday after an audio message surfaced on social media in which a Booth Level Officer (BLO) expressed work-related stress due to duties under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls.

According to the statement, Chief Electoral Officer Rathan Kelkar and District Collector Chethan Kumar Meena took immediate cognisance of the matter and held a video conference with Antony Varghese, BLO of Booth No. 110 under Poonjar LAC, to address his concerns.

During the interaction, Antony Varghese conveyed his willingness to continue serving as a BLO. The release added that he was offered the option to discontinue SIR responsibilities if he wished, and the Chief Electoral Officer assured him of all necessary support for the smooth discharge of his duties.

Following this, officials, including Sunilkumar P. S., Tahsildar (LR), Kanjirappally and Assistant Electoral Registration Officer; Nijumon P. S., Deputy Tahsildar and Additional Electoral Registration Officer; and Anish Lookose, Village Officer, Mundakayam, met Antony Varghese and held detailed discussions. To further strengthen the support system for the BLO, the District Administration has deployed additional personnel to assist him in the effective execution of SIR activities.

Earlier, the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) boycotted work to register their protest against the authorities over the alleged suicide of a colleague in Kerala's Kannur.

The Council of State government employees jointly organised the protest, along with the Teachers Action Council and the Teachers Service Organisation. They have held the Election Commission accountable for the death of their colleague, Aneesh George, an office attendant at Kunnaru AUP School.

They have said that BLOs remain under severe pressure due to the intense voter list revision process. The additional burden of local body election duties has further increased their stress.

The statement noted that despite calls from all political parties and service organisations to postpone the SIR process, the Election Commission has reportedly refused to do so. Instead, it is allegedly setting heavy targets that must be met in an extremely short timeframe, making the tasks nearly impossible to accomplish. As a result, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are being driven to their limits, with some even contemplating suicide. Hence, under the joint leadership of the Action Council of State Government Employees and Teachers and Teachers' Service Organisations' BLOs across the state, are boycotting their duties from today as a form of protest. Additionally, protest marches were also planned to the Chief Electoral Officer's office and to the offices of all District Election Officers (Collectorates), announced leaders of the joint struggle committee, MV Shashidharan and KP Gopakumar.

Aneesh George, BLO appointed in Payyannur assembly constituency of Kannur district, allegedly died by suicide due to work-related stress amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive being carried out by the Election Commission of India (ECI). (ANI)

