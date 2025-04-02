New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The government is ensuring that children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) receive essential therapy services, specialized interventions and learning support to help them reach their full potential through Block Resource Centres (BRCs), Ministry of Education said on Wednesday.

Supported under the centrally sponsored scheme -- Samagra Shiksha -- the BRCs serve as dedicated centers, offering essential therapy-based interventions to support the physical, cognitive and communicative needs of Children with Special Needs (CSWN).

Also Read | Cyber Scam: Gurugram Police Unearths INR 80.12 Crore Cyber Crime Fraud Committed by 13 Accused Across India.

"BRCs are staffed with trained resource persons, special educators and therapists who work closely with parents, teachers and caregivers to create personalised intervention plans for children," the Ministry said in a statement.

"These centres also organise regular screening camps, parent counselling sessions, orientation and teacher training programmes, assistive devices, appropriate Teaching-Learning Material (TLM), and aids and appliances etc to ensure a holistic approach to inclusive education," it added.

Also Read | Jhansi: Interstate 'Ganja' Racket Busted As Police Seize Cannabis Worth INR 25 Lakh, 2 Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)