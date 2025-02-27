Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in partnership with Menzies Aviation, has launched India's largest Greenfield Domestic Cargo Terminal (DCT) in terms of designed capacity.

According to BIAL, this state-of-the-art 245,000-square-foot facility marks a significant milestone in BLR Airport's cargo handling capabilities. It offers enhanced infrastructure and streamlined processes to meet the growing demands of the domestic market.

This facility will play a key role in connecting industries, strengthening supply chains, and driving innovation toward a more sustainable future for domestic cargo and regional trade, positioning BLR Airport as a leader in cargo handling.

Spanning over seven acres, the DCT has a peak handling capacity of approximately 360,000 metric tons, with the potential to expand to 400,000 metric tons.

"With around 42 truck docks, more than 400 specially designed cargo bins, conveyors integrated with X-ray machines, approximately 30 Unit Load Device (ULD) build-up and breakdown stations, along with real-time data capture using 40 handheld terminals and self-service kiosks for agents, the facility will ensure seamless cargo movement while reducing turnaround times," BIAL said in a statement.

Briefing the media, BIAL COO Satyaki Raghunath said, "This is an initiative we conceptualised over the last two or three years. When we established this partnership, our goal was to prioritise domestic cargo. Historically, international cargo has been the primary focus, but over the last two years—especially in the post-COVID environment—domestic cargo has gained prominence."

Highlighting that Bangalore Airport has effectively tripled its cargo capacity every decade, he said, "When we first started, we handled around 130,000 metric tons of cargo. By our 10th anniversary, this had increased to approximately 350,000 metric tons. This year, we will surpass 500,000 metric tons. The growth of cargo has closely paralleled the rise in passenger traffic."

He added, "We have high hopes that the domestic cargo facility will drive domestic traffic growth. From a South India perspective, Bangalore already holds over 40 per cent of the market share. In terms of tonnage, we expect this year to end with more than half a million metric tons overall. This facility will significantly boost interest in domestic cargo."

According to Anil Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, the terminal is equipped with cutting-edge technology and digital solutions, introducing upgrades such as real-time shipment tracking, data analytics tools, and enhanced communication systems integrated with barcodes and QR codes.

"This integration enables seamless data exchange with airline systems, improves process timelines, and reduces human touchpoints, ensuring faster and safer cargo handling. The emphasis on digitalisation will streamline operations, enhance visibility across the supply chain, and elevate the overall cargo handling experience for airlines, cargo agents, and end users," he said.

According to the statement, BLR Airport has established a strong reputation as a leading hub for perishables. It is already the largest exporter of mangoes, coriander, and various other perishable goods.

"With the Domestic Cargo Terminal (DCT), BLR Airport is set to further enhance its handling capacity. The new DCT will have the capability to manage perishables, solidifying BLR Airport's position as a key player in the air cargo industry," the statement said.

"The terminal will also include dedicated storage areas for specialised cargo such as valuables, fragile items, live animals, dangerous goods, and radioactive materials, reinforcing its comprehensive cargo handling capabilities," it added.

Elaborating on the terminal's features, Kumar noted that it complies with Indian Green Building Council standards. Its scalable design supports future growth while reducing its environmental footprint.

The terminal integrates eco-friendly features such as skylighting, advanced ventilation systems, water conservation practices, and energy-efficient infrastructure, all designed to minimise environmental impact, he stated.

