Bengaluru, Dec 30 (PTI) Larsen and Toubro was issued the Letter of Acceptance on Saturday for the design and construction of an elevated viaduct including associated works between Heelalige and Rajanukunte of Corridor-4 of the Bengaluru Suburban Rail project, officials said.

The contract price is Rs 1,040.51 crore including GST and the contract period is 30 months. The physical work is expected to commence shortly, they said.

In a statement, Karnataka's Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE) said, "Larsen and Toubro has been issued the Letter of Acceptance today for the design and construction of elevated viaduct of length 8.960 km and At-Grade of length 37.920 km (excluding station buildings) including associated works between Heelalige and Rajanukunte, on EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) mode, in Corridor-4 or 'Kanaka' line of Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP)."

This contract also includes construction of a double decker alignment of 1.2 km length for BSRP Corridor-1 and Corridor-4 near Yelahanka, construction of a BSRP elevated viaduct of length 500 m below BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) viaduct near Benniganahalli, duly sharing right of way between BSRP and BMRCL. This is first of its kind in India, it said.

"Previously, the work of Corridor-2 (Chillabanawara to Baiyappanahalli for 25.2 km) was also awarded to L&T and the construction activities are going on in full swing. With the current tender award, total length of 72.08 km of civil work (elevated and at-grade for BSRP has been awarded, which is around 50 per cent of BSRP total project alignment. Corridor 2 and 4 were the phase-1 priority corridors as fixed by Government of Karnataka," K-RIDE said.

Meanwhile, the tender for Corridor-1 and Corridor-3 will also be invited shortly, it added.

South Western Railways is in the advance stage of handing over the Railway land (115.5 acres) to Corridor-4 and is expected soon, the statement added.

