Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Haji Salim Qureshi, who was attacked with a knife while campaigning in Mumbai's Bandra, is out of danger, police said on Thursday.

According to Mumbai police, Qureshi was stabbed in Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar of Bandra on Wednesday evening and suffered "some cut injuries" on his stomach.

The police are making efforts to identify the culprits and have taken legal action.

Qureshi is a Shiv Sena candidate, contesting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections from Ward No. 92 in Bandra.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Pramod Nana Bhangire on Wednesday alleged that stones were hurled at his car during an election campaign in a society near Shreeram Chowk in Maharashtra's Pune.

Speaking to ANI, he said that the stone pelting incident also targeted Shiv Sena candidate Sarika Pawar. He added that the police were checking the CCTV footage to identify the culprits behind the incident.

"While I was holding a public meeting for election campaigning in a society near Shreeram Chowk, some people pelted stones at my car and also targeted our candidate, Sarika Pawar. The police have gone to the spot. The police are checking the CCTV footage there," Bhangire said.

"The footage will reveal who did this. This is very wrong. This shouldn't happen," he added.

Earlier, Maharashtra AIMIM Chief Imtiaz Jaleel also alleged that his party's rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was attacked by unidentified individuals, leaving several supporters injured.

"We had permission for our rally. The police were present, but 20-25 goons arrived there with weapons and attacked our people. They attacked our vehicles. Some people were injured. They thought that by resorting to such hooliganism, we would stop our rallies. We completed that rally. We are fighting this election peacefully, according to the rights given to us in a democracy," Jaleel told reporters.

The State Election Commission in Maharashtra has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Polling will be held on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)

