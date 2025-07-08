New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) RSS-aligned Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Tuesday said it will not participate in the nationwide general strike called on July 9 by a forum of 10 central trade unions and their associate federations.

According to a statement, the BMS has stated that certain trade unions have decided to go on strike on Wednesday to protest against the government's plan to implement labour codes and it is not participating in this agitation.

The BMS has stated that the government has given heed to its suggestion to make changes in labour codes and also ready for more such corrective steps in the interest of workers.

The BMS also stated that the protest is politically motivated.

The forum of trade unions has given a call for general strike on Wednesday to press for their 17-point charter of demand, including labour codes.

Their demands include withdrawal of fixed term employment and scrapping of Agnipath scheme, 8-hour workday, restoration of non-contributory Old Pension Scheme and a minimum monthly penion of Rs 9,000 for the EPFO subscribers, among others.

They also demand to implement the recommendation of Indian Labour Conference to give worker status to scheme workers-Anganwadi, Asha and Midday meal, Asha Kiran etc and ESIC coverage to them.

The charter also suggests that here is an urgent need to form a Climate Resilience Fund to cover the risks and damages caused due to extreme climate conditions including heat wave, floods, cyclones, unseasonal rains and so on.

The charter of demand also urged for hosting an Indian Labour Conference (ILC). The tripartite body last met in 2015.

Besides, unions have demanded for immediate halt to the privatisation of Indian Railways, road transport, coal mines and other non-coal mines, Port and Dock, Defence, Electricity, Postal, Telecom, Banks and Insurance sector etc.

They also demanded a rollback of the corporatisation of ordnance factories and a monthly minimum wage of Rs 26000 with price indexation every five years.

The forum had last year submitted a charter of 17-point demand to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandavia, the workers' union forum has said in its latest statement.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and joint front of the agricultural workers unions have extended support to this strike action and decided to make massive mobilsations in rural India.

Trade unions had earlier observed similar nationwide strikes on November 26, 2020, on March 28-29, 2022, and on February 16 last year.

