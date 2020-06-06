Uttarakhand Board Exams 2020 Date: Examination for Classes 10,12 to Be Held from June 20-23

Students | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Dehradun, June 6: Board examinations for subjects of classes 10 and 12 in Uttarakhand, whose conduct was deferred due to COVID-19, will be held from June 20-23. The evaluation of answer sheets is scheduled to be completed till July 15, said State Secretary (Education) Meenakshi Sundaram K.

As per the official letter issued on Friday, Sundaram directed Uttarakhand Department of Education to keep District Magistrate(s) of the concerned examination centres informed.

Several schools and college examinations in the country were called off midway, as the COVID-19 lockdown was implemented on March 25.

