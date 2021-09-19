Paradip, Sep 19 (PTI) Two fishermen were feared drowned while five others were rescued after their boat capsized due to strong current in Mahanadi river mouth on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened when the seven fishermen were returning from the deep sea, a senior officer said.

The boat 'Maa Ramachandi-98' lost balance and capsized in Mahanadi river mouth near Paradip after it was hit by high tide and strong current due to flood in Odisha, he said.

The two, who went missing, are hailing from Sandhakud area of Paradip, and five others were rescued by fishermen in another boat, the police officer said.

The Coast Guard personnel and fishermen of other vessels have launched a search operation for the missing persons.

