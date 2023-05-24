Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) In a suspected case of suicide, the mutilated bodies of two men were found on a railway track in the Sapotara area of Rajasthan's Karauli district on Wednesday, police said.

Sapotara Station House Officer (SHO) Dhara Singh Meena said the victims, who were friends, left for Sapotara on Tuesday evening and their bodies were found on the railway track the next morning, around 100 metres away from Nimoda station.

A bike that was supposedly used by the duo to reach the spot was found parked near the railway track, Meena said.

The identities of the deceased – Rinku (26) and Sher Singh (28) – were confirmed with the help of mobile phones found at the site, he added.

Prima facie investigation has revealed that the men died by suicide by jumping in front of the train, the SHO said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for further investigation, he added.

The bodies have been handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem, the police said.

