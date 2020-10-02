Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): The bodies of a woman and her three children found in Sehul village in Auraiya district, said Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday.

"A woman along with her three children died allegedly by suicide. A woman named Sadhna married to Kuldeep eight years ago. When the husband came from his work, he found the bodies and called the police," Suniti, SP Auraiya said while speaking to media.

"Prima facie reason behind the suicide is a family dispute. Earlier a case of the dispute was registered but later they reconciled. They were living together," she added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

