Guwahati, Sep 11 (PTI) The body of one of the two missing victims of the Brahmaputra boat capsize in Assam's Jorhat district was found on Saturday 100 km downstream, while the search was on for the other person, an official said.

The death toll in the boat capsize that happened on Wednesday night near Nimati Ghat mounted to two with the recovery of the body of Indreswar Bora, he said.

Jorhat Deputy Commissioner Ashok Barman told PTI that the body was first spotted by forest officials near Biswanath Ghat on Saturday morning.

"Documents were recovered from the body, following which it was identified to be of Indreswar Bora of Lakhimpur district," he said.

The body was brought to Biswanath Chariali and a post-mortem conducted at Behali after which it was handed over to his family, the official said.

The other missing victim, a doctor from Jorhat, is still to be traced and search operations are continuing, he said.

A search team has started operations upstream from Tezpur and was scanning the area near Biswanath Ghat for any trace of the missing doctor, Barman added.

"It usually takes around 48 hours for bodies of drowned people to float. We are continuing all efforts to trace the other missing person," he said.

The single-engine private boat with 90 passengers onboard heading to Majuli collided with a government-owned ferry on the Brahmaputra river.

Multiple agencies, including NDRF, SDRF and the police, are involved in the search operation.

