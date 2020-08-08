New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The body of a 40-year-old Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employee was found inside a water tank in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Saturday morning, police said.

It appears to be a case of suicide by jumping into the tank, the police said, adding that the post-mortem report is awaited. No suicide note was recovered, they said.

"Uday, a resident of Karawal Nagar, was working as a pump operator in DJB. His body was found on Saturday morning," a senior police officer said.

A preliminary enquiry revealed that the deceased was an alcoholic and his wife used to object to his drinking habit.

The inquest proceedings have been initiated. The deceased is survived by his wife and a daughter who is studying in Class 10.

The disinfection exercise of the tank is being carried out, a DJB official said, adding that the water in the reservoir will be flushed out and the supply will resume only after testing the water quality.

Water supply to around 600 flats in Mayur Vihar Phase 2 has been hit, he said, adding that normal supply will resume by Sunday morning.

