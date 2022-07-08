Hazaribag(Jharkhand), Jul 8 (PTI) A prominent businessman of Hazaribagh was found dead in a commercial centre located on Guru Govind Singh Road here, police said on Friday.

The body of Sujit Kumar Deo (43), the owner of a big business complex known as "Ply House and Glass House", was found in a pool of blood in naked condition at around 2 AM on Friday in his show room, said Ganesh Prasad Singh, Inspector-in Charge of Hazaribag Sadar Police Station.

Singh said a police patrolling team at about 2 AM found blood was coming out of the business complex and informed the Sadar Police Station. A police team rushed to the spot immediately and forcibly opened the shutter and found the body of Deo lying inside the showroom.

The relatives of the deceased, who resides nearby, reached there and identified the body as that of Deo, the police officer said.

The showroom was sealed for forensic examination as well as to prevent any attempt to tamper with evidence.

Police said they found the body in a naked state and the head was suspected to have been smashed with some heavy objects. Police also found several other injury marks on the head and other parts of the body.

Superintendent of Police, Manoj Ratan Chothe said some mystery was detected in course of the inspection of the body by the local forensic team.

The SP said a team of forensic experts from Ranchi have been summoned, who reached the spot and started the investigation.

The SP further said although it could not be ascertained the exact cause behind the gruesome murder but possibility of previous enmity over property issue could not be ruled out and police was investigating the incident from all aspects. The body was sent for post-mortem examination to Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital, the SP added.

