Kanpur (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) The body of 31-year-old businessman Shubham Dwivedi, who was shot dead by terrorists in front of his wife in Kashmir's Pahalgam, is likely to reach here on Thursday morning, officials said.

Kanpur District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said the body is expected to be flown to the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on board a special flight around 11:30 pm on Wednesday.

Also Read | NEET UG 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Download.

It will then be taken to Kanpur by road and cremated on Thursday morning, he told PTI.

While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet the victim's family at their residence around 9:30 am, state Congress chief Ajay Rai said he will attend Dwivedi's last rites in Kanpur.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Army Jawan and 4 Associates Kidnap Electronics Trader To Repay Debt, Demands INR 1.5 Crore Ransom in Jhansi; Accused Arrested.

Meanwhile, the local traders' unions have announced for complete shutdown of shops and other business establishments in the city on Thursday till 2 pm to protest the terror attack, said Pankaj Arora, the president of Kanpur Mahanagar Sarafa Association.

Traders will converge at Nayaganj crossing of the city and burn effigies as a mark of protest against the dastardly attack and Pakistan, he added.

Dwivedi, who got married on February 12, was gunned down right in front of his wife in Kashmir's Pahalgam. He was among the 26 people, mostly tourists, who were killed at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in one of the most gruesome attacks targeting civilians in Kashmir in a long time.

Shubham, who ran a company dealing in cement, had gone to Kashmir on a week-long vacation on April 16 with his wife and nine other family members.

The group, including Shubham's parents, sister, brother-in-law, and her sister's in-laws, visited Sonamarg and Gulmarg before reaching Pahalgam, sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)