New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The body of a 46-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in south Delhi's Defence Colony area, police said on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Daan Veer, a resident of Andrews Ganj. He worked as a taxi driver-cum-helper, they said.

Police said it is a suspected case of suicide.

The police were informed about the body on the intervening night of November 12-13.

The police said a note was also recovered from the victim in which he has alleged that he worked for a sub-inspector, who was posted in a unit in Andrews Ganj for several years, and he did not pay him his due.

In the note, he has also alleged that he could not go home in Diwali as the official did not give him money.

A senior police officer, however, said all allegations are being enquired into.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said inquest proceedings have been initiated and the matter is being enquired.

