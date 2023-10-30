Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 (ANI): A body of an unidentified man was found in a decomposed state inside a drain in the Goregaon area of Mumbai, police said.

Mumbai police said they have taken the body in our custody and sent it for a postmortem investigation.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Government To Promote Amateur Radio for Alternate Communication During Emergencies.

Police further said that a case has been registered into the matter under the ADR and further investigation is underway. Further details into the matter are awaited.

Earlier this week, a half-burnt body of an unidentified woman with some parts of the body missing was found in the Wadala area of Mumbai, police said.

Also Read | Electoral Bond Scheme: Citizens Don’t Have Right to Know Source of Political Funds, Modi Government Tells Supreme Court.

According to the police, the age of the woman is around 30-35 years and her body was cut into three pieces.

Police estimate that the woman was murdered one to two days ago. Her body was in a bag. On suspicion, when the bag was checked, a burnt body was found.

The police registered a case of murder against an unknown person and started an investigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)