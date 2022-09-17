Budaun (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) The body of a minor Dalit girl was recovered near the railway line in Faizganj Behta police station area of Budaun district on Saturday, police said.

The family members of the girl have alleged that she was murdered after rape.

According to the police, the body of the girl aged 15 years was recovered in a village in the Faizganj Behata police station area on Saturday morning and has been sent for postmortem.

The family has alleged that the police picked up the body without informing them and sent it for post-mortem, adding that they came to know about the incident only after the police called them to the post-mortem house to identify the deceased.

"A policeman informed us that our daughter had met with an accident and called us to identify the body," the uncle of the deceased told PTI.

"The distance from our village to the incident site is one and a half kilometers," he said, adding, "the police have erased all the evidence from the scene."

After the information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) OP Singh, who reached the spot, said a case is being filed at the police station and strict action will be taken in this matter.

He said a post-mortem is being conducted by a panel of doctors and videography of the entire examination process will also be done.

Based on the final report, action will be taken by increasing the number of sections registered in the case and if someone is found guilty, that person will be arrested, the SSP added.

