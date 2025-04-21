Thane, Apr 21 (PTI) The body of a newborn girl has been found near a pile of burning garbage in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

Some locals spotted the body near the garbage pile at Barodi village in Bhiwandi area at around 9 am on Sunday, an official from Narpoli police station said.

After being alerted, local police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem, the official said.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under section 94 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

