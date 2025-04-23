Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 23 (ANI): The mortal remains of N Ramachandran, a native of Edappally, Kerala, who was killed in the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam reached Kochi airport on Wedneday.

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and other leaders were present at the airport to receive the body. The leaders pay last respects to N Ramachandran.

Earlier, Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated on X that the terrorists had deliberately targeted civilians based on their religion and affirmed that India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, would respond with resolve.

"The terrorists in Pahalgam deliberately singled out and attacked innocent civilians after identifying their religion. India, under the decisive leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, will respond to this barbaric act -- united, unyielding, and with absolute resolve. Steps have been taken to bring back the body of N. Ramachandran, a native of Edappally in Kerala, who tragically lost his life in this heinous attack," he posted on X earlier.

Following the incident, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep grief over the loss and directed the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) Roots to set up a help desk for Malayalis currently in Jammu and Kashmir.

The desk aims to support those affected by the incident and provide them with updated information and services.

NORKA Roots has launched a dedicated help line. Concerned individuals can reach out via the toll-free number 1800 425 3939 or the missed call service at +91 88020 12345.

Kerala House in New Delhi has also been instructed to provide necessary transit support to those in need.

The tragedy that has shaken not just Kashmir but the entire country took place yesterday, where innocent tourists were killed, making it one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. (ANI)

