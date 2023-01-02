Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 2 (ANI): A live bombshell, was found near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh on Monday, informed Disaster Management official.

A bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to the spot from a helipad used by the Punjab Chief Minister.

Sanjeev Kohli, Chandigarh's Nodal officer, Disaster Management, said, "A live bombshell has been found here. It has been secured with help of the Police and the Bomb Disposal Squad. An Army team has been called in. The area is being cordoned off."

"Further investigation is underway," he added. (ANI)

