Aurangabad, Jan 2 (PTI) A hand grenade-like object was found in a lake in Latur district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said.

Local people spotted the object at Shirur Tajband village in Ahmedpur tehsil and alerted police.

A team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad has reached the site, said a senior police official.

Police created a safety perimeter around it but they were yet to examine the object, he said.

"We are waiting for a bomb suit and we will get it from Nanded tomorrow morning. Then we will examine it," said additional Superintendent of Police Himmat Jadhav.

