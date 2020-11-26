Mumbai, Nov 26 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to stay Lakshmi Vilas Bank's (LVB) merger with DBS Bank India which will be effective from November 27.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Milind Jadhav was hearing petitions filed by a group of promoters of the ailing Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, challenging the merger.

Also Read | Farmers March to Delhi: Protesters Barge Into Haryana, Traffic Chaos in NCR, Metro Services Affected, Security Beefed Up - 10 Points.

"We are refusing the interim relief sought by the petitioners to stay the amalgamation. The petitions shall be placed for hearing on December 14 when the respondents (Reserve Bank of India, LVB and DBS Bank India) shall file their affidavits in reply," the court said.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet gave approval to the Scheme of Amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Ltd to protect the interests of LVB's depositors and employees.

Also Read | Trade Unions Strike: Yogi Adityanath Invokes ESMA in UP, Bans Strikes in All State Govt Departments for 6 Months; Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)