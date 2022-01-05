Bengaluru, Jan 5 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday condemned the breach of security and the blockage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade during his visit to Punjab, and said that state needs to be concerned about its future.

He also targeted his Punjab counterpart Charanjit Channi over the incident.

"We condemn the breach of security and the blockage of our PM Narendra Modi Ji's road cavalcade in Punjab. But what's equally condemnable is the irresponsible statement by CM Charanjit Channi who has called it a natural happening. If this is your idea of law and order, Punjab truly needs to worry about its future," Bommai said in a tweet.,

In a "'major security lapse", Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover in Punjab for 15-20 minutes on Wednesday due to blockade by some protesters and returned without attending an event at a martyrs' memorial.

Reacting sharply, the Union Home Ministry asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the serious lapse and take strict action.

