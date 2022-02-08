CM Bommai meets Amit Shah in Delhi to present achievements of his government in past 6 months (Photo/Twitter)

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in New Delhi and presented a handbook on the achievements of his government in the past six months.

The chief minister also expressed gratitude to Shah for taking the time to meet and discuss various issues in the national capital with him.

Also Read | Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G Now Available for Sale in India, Check Exciting Offers Here.

"I thank our Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji for taking the time to meet and discuss various issues at New Delhi today. Glad to have presented a compilation of the achievements of our government in the last six months," Bommai had said in a tweet.

He further informed that he also presented a study report of the Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC) on the impact of the welfare programs of the Bommai government for the welfare of the poor.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore Rural Police Arrest 24-Year-Old for Murdering his Father.

"Also a copy of the ISEC study that shows how our schemes and policies reach the common man and the needy," Bommai tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)