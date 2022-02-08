Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G is now available for sale in India. The device has been listed on Flipkart and Oppo India website with exciting offers. As a reminder, the Reno7 Pro 5G was launched in the country last week along with Reno7 5G, Oppo Watch Free and Enco M32 Green. Sale offers include a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 3,000 on Axis Bank Credit Card transactions, a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs 4,000 on Bank of Baroda credit card and credit card EMI transactions, a 5 percent off up to Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards/debit cards. Buyers will also get Enco M32 at Rs 1,399, up to Rs 19,500 off via exchanging an old phone. Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G, Oppo Watch Free & Enco M32 Green Launched in India; Check Prices & Other Details Here.

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Achieving yet another milestone with the industry-leading camera capabilities in #OPPOReno7Series, this review is truly special for us. OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G goes on sale tomorrow. #ThePortraitExpert Pre-order now: https://t.co/dxK7nUeISC pic.twitter.com/RWn6L5l7Q3 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) February 7, 2022

For photography, the handset sports a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro snapper and a colour temperature shooter. Upfront, there is a 32MP Sony IMX709 camera.

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The smartphone comes packed with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2 and a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 39,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB model. It is available in two shades - starlight black and startrails blue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2022 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).