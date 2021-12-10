New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A new book shares an expert's insights into how communication strategy evolves as the world of legacy brands, startups, and luxury houses moves from 'coverage' to 'content'.

The book, "Pitch Perfect: How to Create a Brand People Cannot Stop Talking About", published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), will hit the stands on December 15.

Written by author and PR maven Srimoyi Bhattacharya, the book is touted to be a "must-have bible" on brand building and communication for anyone interested in winning the Indian consumer.

"My aim with Pitch Perfect is to offer answers and advice, share stories (the good, bad and sometimes ugly ones), and be a friend as you build -- or reinvent -- your brand. By you, I mean both the new entrepreneur with stars in their eyes and fears in their hearts and the seasoned business owner flummoxed by today's crowded marketplace," writes the author in the book.

The book is divided into five parts with the first four on characteristics one may need in order to build a popular brand and the fifth is a playbook of wisdom and advice.

According to the publishers, "Pitch Perfect" covers the ABC of PR and brand building in a modern, and practical context with insights from industry stalwarts including names like Hidesign's Dilip Kapur, Good Earth's Anita Lal, Kama Ayurveda's Vivek Sahni, Fern Mallis, Manish Malhotra, and several others who have shared their secrets to building amazing brands.

"Whether you are starting a brand, have been running a company for decades, or are part of a large or small organization that sells a product or service, this book is for you. In 'Pitch Perfect', Srimoyi writes about the most valuable lessons she's learned in her career that spans 15 years and three continents," they said in a statement.

