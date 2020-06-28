Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): Mumbai's Sion friends circle group has come forward with a helping hand in this lockdown by distributing books and foods to needy people in Mumbai.

The members of this group wore costumes of cartoon characters and distributed study material to the students in slums area.

Ashok Kurmi the president of this circle said, "As the schools are closed due to coronavirus and students are bored sitting at homes, so we have come up with new ideas to distract students from this pandemic situation. We all have dressed up in their favourite cartoon characters like Disney, MickyMouse, elephants and other famous cartoon characters to distribute study material to them."

"They enjoyed a lot by watching us and this inspires these students, we are not stopping here at Sion only, We will go to many slums areas in Mumbai to distribute study materials to the students as this is a difficult time for them too," he added.

"It feels good we have received a pencil and a book too and now they will study at home," Darshan, a student of class V said.

Another student from a slum at Antop hill said, "Uncle has distributed us this study material which includes books, pencils, wax crayon colours which we will use now to continue our study." (ANI)

