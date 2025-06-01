Hyderabad, Jun 1 (PTI) Blending advocacy and artistry is what winners of Miss World titles of Oceania and Asia are planning to do going forward.

They won the titles during the 72nd Miss World contest held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Winner of Miss World Oceania, Jasmine Stringer from Australia, is no stranger to performance. She's an accomplished singer. But she said the Miss World platform lets her step into a broader role--one that blends advocacy and artistry.

"This title isn't just about me -- it's about showcasing the strength, diversity, and spirit of Oceania," Stringer told PTI.

Incidentally, Krishnah Gravidez of the Philippines, who was crowned Miss World Asia 2025, is a singer too.

In an interview to PTI, she outlined her commitment to key social causes she chose to highlight for the pageant.

"I hope to focus on animal welfare and mental health -- two areas close to my heart. These issues deserve more attention, and I want to use this platform to make a meaningful difference," said Gravidez.

She said she recently launched her debut song, 'Rainbow', marking her entry into the music world.

"Music is my passion," she said. "I want to continue creating and performing, even as I serve as Miss World Asia," added Gravidez.

Stringer also talked about the insecurities that any possible candidate of a beauty show goes through. "The biggest challenge is resisting the urge to compare yourself to others," she said.

"It's easy to get caught up in self-doubt, but it's important to see your own journey and value. This pageant is about individuality and purpose, not comparison," said Stringer. BU JR

