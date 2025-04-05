West Siang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that boundary disputes between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will be completely resolved under the present dispensations.

"Under the present dispensation in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the border disputes between the two states will be resolved completely," CM Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister, who attended the Mopin Festival of the Galo tribe in Aalo in West Siang district, said that the festival is a grand celebration of Arunachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage and a reaffirmation of the people's inherent bond with the land.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 59th central celebration of the Mopin festival at Aalo, Chief Minister Sarma said that the Mopin Festival stands as a glowing testament to the cultural vibrancy of Arunachal Pradesh.

"The festival contributed to enrich heritage with deep-rooted traditions, spiritual reverence and joyous celebrations. This sacred harvest festival of the Galo community embodies prosperity, unity and gratitude towards nature," Assam Chief Minister Sarma said.

The Mopin festival is an agricultural harvest festival, which is celebrated by the Galo tribe of Arunachal Pradesh in April to thank the goddess Mopin Ane for a good harvest and seek prosperity.

The festival comes alive with graceful Popir dance performed by women in traditional white attire accompanied by the melodies of folk songs. Through music, dance, and feasting, Mopin strengthens social ties and fosters a deep sense of belonging across generations.

Chief Minister Sarma extended greetings the people of Arunachal Pradesh, on Mopin, encouraging everyone to cherish the extraordinary diversity of the state and country.

"Arunachal Pradesh is not just a state; it is a living, breathing canvas of cultural magnificence. It is a land where tradition and modernity coexist harmoniously. In this state natural beauty is as mesmerizing as the warmth of its people. Here, every festival, dance and dish tells a story of heritage and pride, and as we celebrate the essence of Arunachal Pradesh, let us cherish and honour the incredible diversity that makes Arunachal Pradesh and our country extraordinary," CM Sarma said.

Chief Minister Sarma also said that the celebration of Mopin festival gave everyone an opportunity to reflect on the deep significance of preserving and celebrating the indigenous tribal culture.

"The traditions of songs, dances and rituals are not just symbols of identity; they are the essence of cultural and spiritual existence, passed down through generations. They have also helped connect people to nature since time immemorial," Sarma said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarma highlighted the vibrant culture and festivals of the Northeastern states, stating that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the once-neglected region is now undergoing a historic transformation.

"For decades, inadequate infrastructure and investment, especially in connectivity, had hindered the region's growth, leaving it economically backward and geographically isolated. However, with the Prime Minister's visionary initiatives like 'Transformation through Transportation' and 'Act East Policy,' the Northeast has witnessed unprecedented development in connectivity, infrastructure and economic integration. This paradigm shift has unlocked the region's vast potential, positioning it not as a remote periphery but as the gateway to the fastest-growing economies of Southeast Asia," he said.

Speaking on the existing friendship between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and referring to legendary singer Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Assam Chief Minister Sarma said that the Mopin festival embodies deep-rooted love and unity, transcending borders and strengthening the shared heritage between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

He also said that considering Dr Bhupen Hazarika's profound love and affection for Arunachal Pradesh and vice versa, the centenary celebrations of the birth anniversary of the 'Bard of the Brahmaputra' in 2026 along with Assam will be celebrated in Arunachal Pradesh as well.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Minister Cultural Affairs Science and Technology etc Disanglu Pul, Minister Sports and Youth Affairs etc Kento Jini, MLA West Aalo Topin Ete, CEM KAAC Tuliram Ronghang. International Football coach Gumpe, Rime, Brigadier, 5th Mountain Infantry Shahid Ahmed Khan and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

