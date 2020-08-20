Chennai, Aug 20 (PTI): Foreign currencies equivalent to Rs 38.64 lakh have been seized from a Singapore-bound cargo at the airport here and one person has been arrested in this connection, the Customs said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Customs personnel checked a carton at the international courier terminal of the airport.

Also Read | Facebook Summoned by Shashi Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel on September 2 After WSJ Report Alleging FB-BJP Collusion.

The check yielded 40,000 Great Britain pounds in the denomination of 50s equivalent to Rs 38.64 lakh, a press release said. The consignment was declared as tumblers, steel plates and apparels, it said.

The currencies were seized under the Customs Act and the Chennai-based person, who had booked the cargo, was arrested, the release added.

Also Read | Ballia SDM Ashok Chaudhary Suspended After Video of Him Beating People With Stick For Not Wearing Mask Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)