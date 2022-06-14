Bulandshahr (UP), June 13 (PTI) A boy has been detained for allegedly molesting a five-year-old girl under the Khurja Dehat Police Station area here, officials said on Monday.

The boy was caught by the victim's family members on Sunday and handed over to the police, they said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and IPC section 376 (rape), the officials said.

