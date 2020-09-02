Malda (WB), Sep 2 (PTI) A class 9 student was killed after the boy was hit by a running goods train while he was taking a selfie video in Malda district of West Bengal, police said on Wednesday.

Manoj Mondal, who was accompanied by a friend, was taking the selfie video on a railway track in Englishbazar area.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Slows His Convoy, Makes Way For Ambulance Carrying Injured Person (Watch Video).

When he was taken to a hospital, doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said adding that his friend had a narrow escape, police said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the boy, a resident of Kaji village, had come to a relative's place. PTI

Also Read | Calcutta University to Conduct Final Year Exams Online For Undergraduate and Postgraduate Students From October 1 to 18.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)