Jodhpur (Raj), Apr 20 (PTI) A boy was beaten up, stripped and paraded naked by some traders in a vegetable market here, police said on Thursday.

SHO (Mahamandir) Harish Solanki said Bhuvnesh (23), a vendor, had reached the market in his vehicle loaded with vegetables on Wednesday and asked Aslam (24) to move aside his loading taxi that he had parked in front of his shop.

This led to an argument during which Aslam slapped Bhuvnesh and fled the scene. However, people from near the spot caught hold of a minor who was accompanying Aslam, the Station House Officer said.

The people beat up the boy and abused him. The crowd stripped him and paraded him naked in the market in full view of the shopkeepers and visitors, Solanki said.

Police initially registered cases based on the complaints from both the sides for breach of peace and arrested more than five people from both the sides.

But as the video of the incident went viral on Thursday showing the traders parading the minor naked across the market, the police included Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) charge against the perpetrators of the crime.

"We have taken cognizance of the video and now have filed a case against the accused under the POCSO Act since the victim is a minor," said SHO Solanki.

