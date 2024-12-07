Patna, December 7: Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, also known as Khan Sir was released from Patna's Gardanibagh Police Station on Friday night after being in detention. The YouTuber was joined after he joined the protests by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants in Patna earlier on Friday against the commission over the anticipated changes in exam pattern.

The protesting students are demanding that exams be held in 'One Shift and One Paper' to avoid the normalisation process. Special Executive Magistrate MS Khan earlier urged the protestors to leave the site. "The protestors will have to leave the protesting site. I have just reached here. I am not aware. Khan Sir was detained and now he is leaving. Now, I don't know where he is going or where he is being taken. Nobody is inside. They will have to leave the Dharna-sthal," MS Khan said on Friday. BPSC Aspirants Protest: Bihar Public Service Commission Denies Implementation of ‘Normalisation’ in Upcoming Exam.

Khan Sir, while speaking to the media over the ongoing protests, said that they have nothing to do with politics and would stand with those who will listen to their demands. "Only a week is left. How unfortunate is this that we need to protest for our demand on the land of Chanakya and that too, just one week before the examinations. We want the president (of BPSC) to say that there will be no normalisation the examinations will be held in one shift and one paper will be given to all the students. We don't have personal qualms with anyone. The process can be good, but the person implementing it should also be good. Can they assure us that? We will not move from here until normalisation is assured to be removed," Khan sir told reporters earlier. Khan Sir Joins BPSC Protest in Bihar: Educator and YouTuber Takes Part in Stir Led by Aspirants, Says ’Won’t Move Until Removal of Normalisation Is Assured (Watch Video).

"We request the police administration to understand that your children are also studying here. We also teach them. We believe in the Constitution. That's why we are not protesting on the streets. We reached the Dharna-sthal (protesting site) to protest constitutionally. We will make sure that the normalisation (process) is cancelled. We don't have any expectations from BPSC. We have hopes from the government. We have nothing to do with politics. We will stand with those who will listen to our demands," he added.

"We will not let this happen. This will not work. One shift, one exam, and one paper. If the students' time is wasted, they should be given extra time. An extension should be given on the exam date. The forms of students that were not accepted due to discrepancy in the server should be accepted," Khan said while addressing the protesting students.

