Faisal Khan aka Khan Sir joined the ongoing protest led by aspirants of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) against the controversial normalisation policy. Khan Sir expressed his firm stance, stating that he would not leave the protest site until the removal of the normalisation process is assured. The policy, which has been heavily criticized by BPSC aspirants, is seen as unfair and detrimental to their chances of success. "How unfortunate is this that we need to protest for our demand on the land of Chanakya just one week before the examinations. We want the president (of BPSC) to say that there will be no normalisation and the examinations will be held in one shift and one paper will be given to all the students... We will not move from here until normalisation is assured to be removed," Khan Sir said. BPSC Aspirants Protest in Bihar: Mild Lathicharge by Police To Disperse Protesting Students Near Bihar Public Service Commission Office in Patna; Educator and YouTuber Khan Sir Joins Protest (Watch Videos).

Khan Sir Joins BPSC Protest in Bihar

