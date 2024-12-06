New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvaan Diwas on Friday at the Parliament House Lawns, while commending Ambedkar's profound commitment to justice, equality, and human dignity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla were also present and paid their tributes to Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawns.

Also Read | Vladimit Putin India Visit: Dates for Russia President's Tour Will Be Worked Out, Says MEA.

"My humble tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on #MahaparinirvanDiwas - the architect of our Constitution, a statesman and a visionary who fought tirelessly against social inequalities. His profound commitment to justice, equality, and human dignity continues to inspire all. Let us reaffirm our commitment towards upholding his ideals and working ceaselessly towards a more inclusive Bharat. #BRAmbedkar," the Vice President posted on X.

PM Modi also shared a post on X saying that Mahaparinirvan Diwas is a day of gratitude for BR Ambedkar's tireless efforts to eradicate social injustice.

Also Read | Cyclone Fengal Update: MHA Approves Release of INR 944.80 Crore As Aid for People Affected by Cyclonic Storm in Tamil Nadu.

"Paid homage to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar in Delhi. Mahaparinirvan Diwas is a day of gratitude for his tireless efforts to eradicate social injustice," he said.

He said that his tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations.

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and a beacon of social justice. Dr. Ambedkar's tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Today, as we remember his contributions, we also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision. Also sharing a picture from my visit to Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai earlier this year. Jai Bhim!" PM Modi posted on X.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to the chief architect of the Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar in Bhubaneswar on the 69th anniversary of Mahaparinirvan Diwas

In a social media post on X, the President of India's office wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of Indian Constitution, on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas in Bhubaneswar."

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers.

Dr Ambedkar, a revered leader, thinker, and reformer, dedicated his life to championing equality and eradicating caste-based discrimination.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)