Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was found damaged at Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, leading to a protest by local organisations on Friday, police said.

A case has been registered against unidentified miscreants and CCTV footage is being examined to trace them, SHO Balwantram Gothwal said.

Various organisation on Friday held a protest demanding action against the miscreants and that the statue near Gadsar crossing be repaired, he said.

Protests were called off after the organisations were assured that their demands would be met, the SHO said

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Codes sections 153A and 295 (outraging religious feelings) and 505 besides sections related to causing damage to public property, he said.

