Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): Work is in full swing for the construction of the Brahmaputra Riverfront Development Project in Guwahati which is designed to offer a beautiful view of the Brahmaputra River.

The project to create a project for tourism and boost economic activities has been undertaken by the Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSL) of the Assam government and is likely to be open this year.

Assam Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah said that new inclusions were being added and further stated that the work would be completed by April.

"The Guwahati Riverfront beautification works are ongoing and this work will be completed by April. After this, Guwahati will become a major tourist destination. The riverfront development works are ongoing. We are constructing two to three gardens near the river. New inclusions have also been added. The works are going on at a good speed under the leadership of our CM. We want the state to develop as a destination for tourists... lot of other beautification projects will also take place..." Mallabaruah said speaking to ANI.

The Brahmaputra riverfront was inaugurated by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 20, 2024.

The riverfront located on the south bank of the Brahmaputra River is a six-kilometer-long stretch between Rajbhawan to the famous Kamakhaya temple.

Work is currently underway on the development of a walkway, cycle track, and jogging track.

Other infrastructure works including viewpoints, fountains, jetties, and ferry terminals are also underway .

The project is an iconic element in defining Guwahati's identity and aims to turn the city's riverfront into a high spirited place with recreational activities for people from all age groups. (ANI)

