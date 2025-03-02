Mumbai, Mar 2 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has arrested a Brazilian woman who had swallowed 100 capsules of cocaine valued at Rs 10.96 crore in a bid to smuggle the drug to Mumbai, a DRI official said on Sunday.

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI sleuths apprehended the woman after she arrived at Mumbai international airport from Sao Paulo, a release said without specifying the date.

On questioning, she admitted to have ingested capsules containing drugs for smuggling into India, the official said.

The woman was subsequently admitted to a government hospital where she purged 100 capsules containing 1,096 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 10.96 crore in the illicit market, he said.

She was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said.

