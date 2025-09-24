Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 24 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister for Natural Resources, Raghupathi, dismissed AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami's claim that the DMK alliance would collapse, terming it a "daydream." He was speaking to reporters in Pudukottai after inaugurating new sports facilities.

At the Kalaignar Karunanidhi District Sports Complex, a modern air-conditioned gymnasium for men and women, built at a cost of ₹20 lakhs, was launched by District Collector Aruna in the presence of Ministers Raghupathi and Meyyanathan. Pudukottai MLA Muthuraja and several others were present. Later, medals and certificates were distributed to the winners of the Chief Minister's Trophy.

Addressing the media, Raghupathi highlighted that his entire 25-year political journey since 2000 has been with the DMK, crediting former Chief Minister Karunanidhi and current CM M.K. Stalin for elevating him to positions such as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Forests. "It is DMK that has given me recognition not just in Tamil Nadu but across India," he said.

Rejecting speculation about DMK's weakening, he said, "With over two crore members and around 40% vote share in all constituencies, DMK remains one of India's strongest parties. Breaking the DMK alliance is only EPS's daydream."

On facing elections, he asserted, "We are not afraid. We are fully prepared to face polls at any time. Only a ripe tree gets hit with stones; those who criticise DMK do so merely to stay relevant in politics."

Responding to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay's recent criticism, the Minister dismissed it outright. "We do not take Vijay's challenges seriously. Our party has already given a fitting reply. Nobody can threaten DMK, nor do we threaten anyone."

On policy issues, Raghupathi reiterated the state's firm opposition to the imposition of a three-language policy. "For Tamil Nadu, the two-language system is enough. Tamil for understanding, English for expression -- that is sufficient. Learning other languages is a personal choice, but the state's policy will remain two languages," he said.

He also criticised the Union government for reducing GST only now. "Had they done this eight years ago, people would have benefited. Instead, they burdened the public for years and are now claiming credit," he argued.

On investments, he drew a comparison between Stalin and the former CM EPS. "Chief Minister Stalin has always been transparent, presenting details of foreign investments after every overseas visit, something EPS never did," he said.

Concluding his remarks, Raghupathi stressed that the DMK does not attempt to swallow its allies, unlike the AIADMK and BJP. "We respect and nurture our friendly parties. Our alliance is strong, our membership base is massive, and our preparations for the elections are complete," he asserted. (ANI)

