Vijayapura (Karnataka), Jan 20 (PTI) A brick kiln owner, along with eight to ten henchmen, assaulted three of his labourers with pipes for not returning to work after Sankranti. The perpetrators even filmed the attack. After the video went viral, the police on Monday registered a case against the accused.

According to the police, the incident occurred three days ago in Bokachikkalaki village, near Babaleshwar in Vijayapura district.

Sadashiva Basappa Madara, Sadappa Basappa Madara, and Umesh Madara had taken Rs 90,000 from the brick kiln owner, Khemu Rathod, for Sankranti, Shastri Hosamani, who rescued the trio, told reporters on Monday.

When they did not return to work immediately after Sankranti, they were allegedly abducted from a village fair and brought to the kiln, Sadashiva Madara told reporters at the Vijayapura district hospital, where he and two others are receiving treatment.

He added that Rathod, along with his son and henchmen, beat them with pipes on their feet, back, and hands for taking away his money.

Sadashiva said he was unable to walk due to severe injuries. The video also showed one person standing on one of the victim's legs while two others beat him on his feet with pipes.

Hosamani said that when he went to the police station after receiving information to rescue the victims, the officials refused to register a case, claiming that the area where the incident occurred did not fall under their jurisdiction.

He alleged that a "powerful politician" from Khemu Rathod's community called him to cover up the case.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad called it a matter of shame for everyone, describing it as an inhuman act.

"The entire society should hang its head in shame because it is an inhuman act. All other issues, such as labour-related matters or police cases, are secondary. I was outraged after seeing it in the news. Officers from the departments concerned have gone to the spot and will take stringent action against the accused," Lad told reporters in Raichur.

He emphasised that mere legal action would not suffice, as the mindset needed to be changed.

