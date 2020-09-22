New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Tuesday demanded in Lok Sabha that the government bring in bills for Uniform Civil Code and population control to "save the country".

Speaking during the Zero Hour, Dubey said to save the country and its demography, the government should bring Uniform Civil Code Bill and Population Control Bill.

Also Read | India, China Agree to ‘Stop Sending More Troops on Frontline’ Amid LAC Row, Says Joint Statement After Military Talks.

He said these two bills are required to check minority appeasement.

He also said that members belonging to Scheduled Tribes who convert should not be extended reservation benefits.

Also Read | Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan Moves Supreme Court to Quash Summons Issued by Delhi Assembly in Hate Speech Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)