New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP Simranjit Singh Mann on Wednesday demanded that the office of the National Security Advisor be brought under the purview of Parliament.

While participating in a debate on the three bills to replace the colonial-era criminal laws, Mann, an MP of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), said the proposed legislations do not have any provisions on the National Security Advisor.

He said these bills do not include the national security advisor, RAW director and IB director. "They are not responsible to Parliament and their secret services funds are not audited," the MP said.

He contended that if the NSA is not brought under the purview of the parliament, all the actions of the NSA come upon the prime minister.

"There is no buffer between the prime minister and the national security advisor and these intelligence agencies, that is why I say that these intelligence agencies and the NSAs must be brought under the purview of parliament..,," he said.

Mann mentioned the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Najjar in Canada and some other similar incidents. "...these are very relevant things," he said.

Mann is known for his pro-Khalistan views. His party workers have been involved in raising pro-Khalistan slogans on Golden Temple premises on the anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

As Mann was speaking, Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra interjected saying the Canadian government could not give any proof on Nijjar's killing and there was no reason to raise the issue in the House

"Please speak about the law here," the minister said during the debate on the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha

"These are criminal acts and the national security advisor of the US has come here...why are you running away," Mann retorted, as several members from the treasury benches objected and demanded that his remarks be expunged.

India-Canada ties have plummeted since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar in British Columbia in June.

India had rejected the allegations as "absurd" and "motivated" and expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official.

India has maintained that Canada "needs to look at its reputation as a safe haven for terrorists".

