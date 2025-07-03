Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 3 (ANI): A British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning II fighter jet, valued at over $110 million, has been grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, India, since June 14, 2025.

The aircraft made an emergency landing due to low fuel and adverse weather conditions while operating from the UK's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group in the Indo-Pacific region.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: Monsoon in Active Phase, Heavy Rainfall to Continue in Most Parts of India for Almost Entire Week, Says IMD Scientist.

British officials are expected to arrive by the end of the week to carry out necessary repairs, including fixing a hydraulic system malfunction.

According to a Defence officials, "British navy officials are expected to arrive here by the end of this week to carry out repairs and take the aircraft back to its base."

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Man Kills 5-Month Pregnant Wife in Kasganj Over 'Excess Salt' in Food.

The aircraft is being guarded round the clock by India's Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and British personnel.

Inclement weather conditions prevented the aircraft from safely landing on the carrier, making the emergency landing at the airport necessary.

"A Royal Navy F-35B fighter recovered off an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the night of 14 June 25. Operating from UK Aircraft Carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, it was undertaking routine flying outside Indian ADIZ with Thiruvananthapuram earmarked as the emergency recovery airfield," the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a post on X.

The IAF further stated,"On having declared a diversion off an emergency, the F-35 B was detected and identified by the IAF's IACCS network and cleared for the recovery. IAF is providing all necessary support for the rectification and subsequent return of the aircraft."

Engineers from HMS Prince of Wales initially assessed the situation and determined that additional technical expertise and equipment from the UK were required. The aircraft will be moved to a maintenance, repair and overhaul hangar at the airport once the specialist equipment and the UK-based engineering team arrive.

The British High Commission expressed gratitude for India's assistance."We are working to repair the UK F-35B at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as quickly as possible. We thank the Indian Authorities for their continued support," said a spokesperson.

The High Commission further stated that continuing security and organisational support provided by India demonstrates close coordination and deepening relationship that exists between the Armed Forces of the UK and India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)