Leh/Jammu, Feb 10 (PTI) The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Friday rescued four persons, including an infant, who were trapped in heavy snowfall in Leh district of Ladakh, officials said.

The four were travelling in a car from Khaltse towards Neraks but due to heavy snowfall, their vehicle got stuck at the Singay-la Pass, they said.

A rescue operation was launched under the supervision of a team of BRO's 114-RCC that was led by junior engineer (JE) Pradeep Rathore.

The team, with help of the police, rescued the four persons, including an infant, at around 4.30 am Friday, the officials said, adding they were evacuated to Fotoksar village.

Chairman, LAHDC, Tashi Gyalson appreciated the extraordinary efforts of the BRO team for successfully conducting the rescue operation.

