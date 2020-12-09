New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Power discom BSES Rajdhani Power Limited will organise a virtual Special Lok Adalat here to settle electricity theft cases, an officials said.

The online hearing will be organised on December 12-13 in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) at the Permanent Lok Adalat 3 at Vikaspuri for on-the-spot settlement of cases, a BSES spokesperson said.

"l the participants, including judges, court and discoms officials and consumers will connect virtually. It will be held between 10 am to 3 PM on December 12-13, at Permanent Lok Adalat (PLA) 3 at Vikaspuri for settlement of south and West Delhi cases, he said.

This is the first online Lok Adalat for the resolution of power-theft cases in the national capital, said the spokesperson.

All the judges of the PLA court, the court staff, consumers and BSES officials will simultaneously participate in the Lok Adalat from the safety of their homes in view of the pandemic, he said.

The cases of direct power theft or meter tampering that are either pending or yet to be filed in ä court can be taken up by the Lok Adalat.

Even if a person does not have access to the internet, he can still participate in the Lok Adalat by reaching the PLA 3, Vikaspuri, and availing the virtual hearing facility being organised at the venue," he said.

The consumers need to register prior to the Lok Adalat at the PLA 3, Vikaspuri, by sending an email to brpl.epla@relianceada.com or by calling 49209419, he said.

They require to submit their photo identity proof and a copy of their theft bill. Lawyers and authorised representatives will need to submit an authorisation letter on behalf of the consumer, he said.

After settlement of the case, the consumers will also have the option of paying the dues online.

The BRPL will also facilitate consumers to apply online for on-the-spot new connection, after settlement of the case and payment of dues, he added.

